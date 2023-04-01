Gisele Shaw has called out WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner for his alleged transphobic comments and actions at WrestleCon. She took to Twitter to detail her account of events as they happened and accused Steiner of verbally accosting her.

Gisele Shaw was scheduled for an autograph signing at WrestleCon where various notable names from different promotions were present. While the two have likely never interacted in the past, Steiner's comments toward Shaw were allegedly unprompted.

Shaw mentioned in her statement that Steiner also referred to another person with a homophobic slur earlier in the day. Shaw stated that it came as a surprise to her, given that she did not expect Rick Steiner to direct such offensive comments at her. Gisele took to Twitter to share her account of the incident:

"It saddens me to have to write this, but I feel it must be shared."

#InternationalTransgenderDayofVisibility It saddens me to have to write this but I feel it must be shared.

Shaw wrote that initially, she wasn't aware who had shouted those comments at her, but upon investigation, she realized that it was Rick Steiner.

"It didn't sit well with me and I wanted to know who was saying that because it's unacceptable, so I decided to take a walk in that area and I hear that same person saying the same derogatory comments. I looked at the person and it was Rick Steiner saying those statements. I was shocked and could not believe that this was even happening."

Shaw also called out those who were present during the situation but didn't take a stand for her. However, she stated that some of her Impact Wrestling peers stepped in to diffuse the situation and is thankful for them.

Gisele Shaw also accused Rick Steiner of shouting out a homophobic slur

Shaw further went on to state that Steiner's offensive remarks weren't an isolated incident that day. The WWE Hall of Famer also allegedly used a homophobic slur to refer to another person earlier that day.

"I want to thank all of my Impact peers who were present during the incident and tried to diffuse the situation. Unfortunately a member of that same peer group was also verbally accosted by Rick Steiner being called a "f****t" earlier in the day."

Since then, fans and wrestlers alike have reacted to the incident, but Steiner has yet to publicly address Shaw's post.

