IMPACT star shares honest opinion on facing WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley inside the ring

IMPACT Wrestling star Jordynne Grace recently shared her honest opinion on facing WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley.

Grace won the Knockouts World Championship back on June 19th, 2022, at Slammiversary in a Queen of the Mountain match. After defending the title against the likes of Tasha Steelz, Deonna Purrazo, Rachael Ellering, Mia Yim, Masha Slamovich, and Gisele Shaw, Grace lost it against Mickie James at Hard to Kill in a Title vs. Career match.

On the other hand, The Eradicator won the SmackDown Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair on Night 1 of WrestleMania 39.

While speaking in an interview on K & S WrestleFest, Grace mentioned that she would like to have a one-on-one match with Ripley in the near future. She further added how much she liked The Eradicator's transformation over the years.

“Oh man. We followed each on Twitter a while ago, and we like each other’s stuff a lot. I think it would be really, really awesome. I feel like she’s undergone kind of a similar transformation as me, from when she first started in wrestling. She looked kind of like a Barbie doll, she had the long, blonde hair, and she looked very different than she does now. I’d definitely love to wrestle her. She’s incredible." (H/T- Fightful)

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair heaped praise on Rhea Ripley

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently heaped praise on Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley.

While speaking in an interview with the Boardroom, The Queen claimed that The Eradicator's character isn't heel, it's rather a cool character for the latter.

"Rhea's character isn't necessarily arrogant; it's edgy. It's cool. She's not a heel. You want to portray her as a star; you don't want to label her as a good or bad guy."

Flair further spoke about her WrestleMania match against Ripley, noting how challenging it was for her to perform. The Queen also stated that it was fun to be able to bring out Ripley's character through the match.

The Queen detailed:

"Knowing that, I could make that come to life was such a great challenge for me as a performer and where I'm at. That's when it gets fun, I'm outta my head just changing some of the things up that I would naturally do in a match. It was a great challenge; I don't know how else to put it without giving away the magic [laughs]."

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Rhea Ripley.

