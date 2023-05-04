SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley's character is not a heel, claims top WWE Superstar

Charlotte Flair recently opened up about her view on Rhea Ripley's WWE character.

Ripley is currently one of the most popular superstars on the WWE roster. Last month, she challenged The Queen for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. Despite Flair's efforts, she lost her title to The Judgment Day member.

While many fans consider Ripley as one of the company's top heels, Flair recently claimed in an interview with Boardroom that The Eradicator is not a heel.

"Rhea's character isn't necessarily arrogant; it's edgy. It's cool. She's not a heel. You want to portray her as a star; you don't want to label her as a good or bad guy," The Queen said.

Flair disclosed that displaying the true roots of Ripley's character in her match at WrestleMania 39 was challenging for her.

"Knowing that, I could make that come to life was such a great challenge for me as a performer and where I'm at. That's when it gets fun, I'm outta my head just changing some of the things up that I would naturally do in a match. It was a great challenge; I don't know how else to put it without giving away the magic [laughs]," she added.

Charlotte Flair wanted to portray Rhea Ripley as "the evil one" at WWE WrestleMania 39

In the same interview with Boardroom, Charlotte Flair gave more insight about her match against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39 earlier this year. The Queen explained that she had to play a different role than the one she usually plays.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion stated that her job was to portray Ripley as a big, dominant, and evil superstar.

"This was a different role, too. Like, I'm usually always the bad guy. But in prior years, I didn't have that edge or I didn't have that knowledge to still play that role and do my job and not have some of those 'Flair-isms,' like [for] the heel-ness and the bad guy in me to come out. It was my job to portray [Rhea] as the big guy, the dominant guy, the evil one [laughs]," she said.

