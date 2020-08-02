IMPACT Wrestling reaches impressive social media milestones in July

IMPACT Wrestling recently announced that July was a record-breaking month for the promotion across multiple social media platforms. The promotion had its biggest month on YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram since joining the respective platforms.

July was our biggest month ever on YouTube, our biggest month ever on Twitter, our biggest month ever on Instagram plus we have a record number of @IMPACTPlusApp subscribers.



Thank you for all your support and momentum! — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 1, 2020

Additionally, July saw a record number of subscribers added to the promotion's on-demand streaming service, 'IMPACT Plus'.

IMPACT Plus contains over 1,000 hours of content from IMPACT Wrestling's content library. This includes old episodes of TNA IMPACT and IMPACT pay-per-views. The streaming service also includes content from other promotions such as Border City Wrestling, Wrestling at the Chase, and more.

IMPACT's Slammiversary success

A major contributor to IMPACT's huge social media success in July was its Slammiversary pay-per-view event. Slammiversary saw several new additions to the IMPACT roster such as Heath, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Eric Young, The Motor City Machine Guns, and EC3.

At Slammiversary, Eddie Edwards was also crowned the new IMPACT World Champion. The Boston native defeated Ace Austin, Trey Miguel, Rich Swann, and the aforementioned Eric Young, in a Fatal 5-Way elimination match to capture the vacant World Championship in the main event of the show.

The event was such a success that Slammiversary ended up trending throughout July 18, 2020, on social media both in the United States as well as across the globe.

Now that July and Slammiversary are officially in the rearview mirror for IMPACT Wrestling, the promotion has embarked on the road to its fall pay-per-view, Bound For Glory, set to take place on October 24, 2020. Could the months of August, September, and October be as successful as July for IMPACT Wrestling?