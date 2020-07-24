IMPACT Wrestling to broadcast Slammiversary on television in the UK & Ireland

IMPACT Wrestling have today confirmed that Slammiversary will air on broadcast television in the UK and Ireland tomorrow - Saturday, July 25th, at 9 pm.
The monumental announcement comes just one week after the show premiered live, where it would go on to trend on Twitter and smash the company's social media records, and now fans in the UK and Ireland can relive all the action - or find out what all the hype is about!
Slammiversary success
IMPACT Wrestling's Slammiversary saw debuts, returns and title changes - but the event, and IMPACT's recent resurgence - was not an "overnight success" as I've detailed in this article.
IMPACT Wrestling in the UK
Last year, IMPACT confirmed a new weekly slot on Wednesday evenings at 9 pm UK time, starting October 30th, on Fight Network UK!
The showing is in addition to the company's current 5STAR deal, with the show still airing on Friday Nights following the Wednesday premiere, with a repeat on Fight Network UK on Sunday nights at 9 pm.
Fight Network UK takes over Showcase TV every night at 9 pm.
