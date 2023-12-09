IMPACT Wrestling makes major announcement about unique relationship with WWE; changes everything starting from 2024

IMPACT Wrestling just made a major announcement, and starting 2024, it appears that they will have a unique relationship with WWE.

The companies, while not always "rivals", have never really worked together. In fact, when TNA Wrestling first arrived on the scene, they were hoping to replicate the success that WCW had when competing with Vince McMahon's company. That never ended up being a reality, despite the entertaining nature of the show as a whole.

Now, IMPACT Wrestling aka TNA Wrestling has made a big announcement. The company will be partnering with Endeavor as a part of Endeavor Streaming. TNA+ will be part of the service as part of a multi-year deal going forward. Endeavor Streaming will be bringing the new app to top streaming platforms, mobile, and other connected devices.

The press release on the same spoke of using Endeavor's experience "working with the world’s biggest sports organizations to scale TNA+’s business operations." These include TKO's UFC and WWE.

TNA+ will be available on Android, tvOS, iOS, and TNAWrestling.com. The application will also be available on Android TV, Fire TV, Roku, among other platforms which will soon carry the app. This starts from January 5, 2024.

All of TNA's special events will be available at a monthly price of $9.99 monthly. There will be other membership tiers as well.

While this is not a direct alliance between TKO and TNA, given that Endeavor is WWE's parent company, a partnership between them and TNA may signal possible future alliances.

