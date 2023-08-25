IMPACT Wrestling pays tribute to Bray Wyatt after his tragic passing

Windham Rotunda, also known to WWE fans as Bray Wyatt, has sadly passed away at the age of 36. Now, IMPACT Wrestling has paid tribute to the late star.

The news was broken earlier by WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H. He said that he received the sad news from Windham's father, Mike Rotunda.

The devastating news has left the entire industry stunned as many stars, fans, and other wrestling promotions shared their heartfelt condolences. IMPACT Wrestling, one of the major professional wrestling companies in the world, also paid tribute to the former Universal Champion.

"We are heartbroken to learn of the tragic passing of Windham Rotunda, better known as Bray Wyatt. We offer our deepest condolences and prayers to the Rotunda family," IMPACT Wrestling shared.

Wyatt was beloved by fellow wrestlers and wrestling fans across the world. He will be remembered as one of the most charismatic and creative superstars this industry has ever seen.

We at Sportskeeda extend our condolences to Bray Wyatt's family and friends.

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?