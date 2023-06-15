Impact Wrestling star allegedly wanted "to be Stephanie McMahon"

Former IMPACT Wrestling star and president Dixie Carter allegedly wanted "to be Stephanie McMahon so bad" during her time on television in the early 2010s.

Carter began working for TNA in 2002 and made sporadic appearances on pay-per-views. She became an on-air talent starting in 2010 when Hulk Hogan and Erik Bischoff were part of the company. She resigned in 2017 but remains a minority owner and board member.

In an interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co, former IMPACT star Angelina Love discussed Carter's time on television. Love thought that Dixie wanted to emulate Stephanie McMahon on television so badly that it came at the expense of female talent at the time.

"She [Dixie Carter] definitely had the wrong people in her ear giving her very bad advice, and well, we see where that took them," Love said. "She went off in her own world. She wanted to be Stephanie McMahon so bad. 80% of the Knockouts ended up getting pushed off the show because Dixie had to have 11 segments every show. She put herself all over the show. And it's like, that's not what people want, it's not what people are tuning in for." [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Angelina Love had four different stints with TNA Wrestling/IMPACT Wrestling from 2007 to 2017. She's a six-time TNA Knockouts Champion and a one-time TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champion. Love currently wrestles for Billy Corgan's National Wrestling Alliance.

Stephanie McMahon resigned from WWE earlier this year

Stephanie McMahon took over as WWE's Chairwoman and co-CEO following her father, Vince McMahon's retirement last year.

However, Stephanie resigned from her position in January when Vince forced his way back into the company as Executive Chairman of the Board.

"I look forward to cheering on WWE from the other side of the business, where I started when I was a little kid, as a pure fan," Stephanie said in a statement. "I will always remain dedicated to WWE. I truly love our company, our employees, our Superstars, and our fans. And I am grateful to all our partners."

Stephanie's husband, Triple H, is currently working as WWE's Chief Content Officer. The couple has been married since 2003 and has three daughters together — Aurora Rose, Murphy Claire, and Vaughn Evelyn.

