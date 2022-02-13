Current IMPACT Wrestling star had goosebumps during Mickie James' WWE Royal Rumble appearance (Exclusive)

Mickie James returned to WWE in valiant fashion at the Royal Rumble, carrying the IMPACT Knockouts Championship and putting on the performance of a lifetime.

This forbidden-door-opening performance was punctuated by her catchy trademark theme song - Hardcore Country, a genuine surprise for fans who did not expect WWE to let her use her IMPACT music and persona.

IMPACT Wrestling's newest Indian superstar, Bhupinder Gujjar, showered much praise upon James for breaking down barriers.

"It was a super proud moment because all the chants were for TNA, IMPACT, right? It was a proud moment because I just met Mickie once or twice a few days ago. Super nice wrestler. When a familiar face, who's the face of IMPACT Wrestling, the Knockouts Champion, when she goes to another promotion to represent IMPACT Wrestling...I had goosebumps. This is happening for the first time in history. Mickie, she's already a phenomenal wrestler. But the respect factor has risen so much!," said Bhupinder Gujjar.

Mickie James believes her WWE appearance could open the door for major matches

Even though Mickie James' appearance was one-and-done, she told Sportskeeda Wrestling that it could lead to dream matches:

"I think with the right story, with the right talent, anything is possible. I feel like a marquee match is a marquee match, period. And that is a match the people would pay to see,' said Mickie James.

For now, Mickie James is focused on her IMPACT Knockouts Championship. Tasha Steelz is her opponent for No Surrender and the match is scheduled to take place on February 19th.

