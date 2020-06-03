Impact Wrestling teases multiple released WWE Superstars for Slammiversary in a promo

Could we see the Superstars show up at Slammiversary?

This week's IMPACT ended with the company running a promo for their next major pay per view outing Slammiversary. The said event is scheduled to take place on July 18. However, a location and further details are yet to be shared with the fans.

Interestingly, the promo hyping up Slammiversary had the theme of a TV reporter breaking the news of multiple WWE Superstars being released from their contracts and teasing their return to Impact Wrestling on the pay per view.

"Breaking news from the world of professional wrestling. Over 24 Superstars were released from their contracts amidst the ongoing global pandemic. Their fate currently remains unknown, we will be closely monitoring the situation and we wish them all the best in their future endeavors."

The promo next flashed the faces of several recently released WWE Superstars like Eric Young, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Drake Maverick, Curt Hawkins, Mike Kanellis and Maria, and EC3. Interestingly, a Bulgarian flag also flashed on the screen, which could be a tease for Rusev.

Multiple WWE releases in April

A few months back in April 2020, WWE released a huge number of Superstars from their contracts as a cost-cutting measure. These included WWE Superstars from Monday Night RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and even some backstage producers and creative members.

All these Superstars have a 90-day non-compete clause but interestingly a lot of them end exactly on July 18th - the day when Slammiversay is scheduled to take place. Superstars like Heath Slater and Karl Anderson have revealed the same through their social media and it would be interesting to see whether they show at the IMPACT pay per view in July.

Without a doubt, the addition of all the names teased in the Slammiversary promo would be a huge benefit for the IMPACT roster. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for further updates on the situation!