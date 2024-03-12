Imperium member boasts ahead of WWE RAW

Tonight's WWE RAW will have major WrestleMania 40 implications for certain top stars. Now, an Imperium member is bragging and boasting shortly before showtime.

Last week's RAW saw Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci lose a non-title match to Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Imperium and the rest of the division have been chasing The Judgment Day and their Undisputed Tag Team Championship for months.

Kaiser took to Instagram today to show off his offense against Balor and Priest last week. The 33-year-old also touted his European elegance.

"A Plus EVERYTHING #LK #EuropeanElegance," Ludwig Kaiser wrote as the caption.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion chose The National Orchestra's "Swan Lake: Scene from Suite Op. 20, No. 1" for the theme song to the post. Kaiser and Vinci are not booked for tonight's live RAW episode as of this writing, but they are expected to appear with GUNTHER as he continues his march to The Showcase of The Immortals.

Possible WWE WrestleMania XL plans for Imperium and The Judgment Day

The Road to WrestleMania 40 will make its final stop at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, in less than one month.

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship will be on the line at WrestleMania, but it remains to be seen who Finn Balor and Damian Priest will defend against. A multi-team match has been rumored, which could potentially feature Imperium, The New Day, and Pretty Deadly, among others.

Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci could end up without a match as they are also expected to accompany GUNTHER to the ring for his WWE Intercontinental Championship defense.

The Ring General's opponent will be decided on tonight's live RAW episode with a Gauntlet that is set to include Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, Sami Zayn, Bronson Reed, JD McDonagh, and Chad Gable.

The rest of The Judgment Day will be represented at WrestleMania XL as Rhea Ripley defends the WWE Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch. Dominik Mysterio will likely accompany Mami to the ring that night. Mysterio could be reduced to interference in that match, while McDonagh is possible for the same role in the tag team match.

