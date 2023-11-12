Imperium member fires shots at The Miz and major WWE Superstars

Imperium has been on a tear recently with Gunther still the reigning Intercontinental Champion, with Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci finally looking like a formidable team. With The Miz earning a shot at The Ring General's title, Kaiser can't contain himself from taking a shot at him and a couple of their rivals.

The Miz will face Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at Survivor Series: WarGames on November 25 in Chicago. He became the number one contender after beating Bronson Reed, Ricochet and Ivar in a Fatal Four-Way match this past Monday on WWE RAW.

Meanwhile, Kaiser cost #DIY in their match against the Creed Brothers. It was payback after Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa defeated Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci a couple of weeks ago.

Ludwig Kaiser was not finished as he fired shots at The Miz, Gargano and Ciampa on RAW Talk. Kaiser reposted his interview with Byron Saxton on his Instagram account, calling the trio unworthy superstars.

"Some people are just better than others, you know?" Kaiser said. "Like The Miz, I mean, Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, they are just not up to Imperium standards. Up to our standards. Get it? Because they are short."

Things will be interesting this coming Monday night on RAW with The Miz battling Ivar in a highly-anticipated matchup. Ludwig Kaiser is also in action as he faces Tommaso Ciampo in a singles match.

Will Imperium add a new member?

With stables becoming a huge thing in WWE, Imperium has been linked to the addition of a new member since May. There were rumors that they could add a fourth superstar with Ilja Dragunov as the favorite to join.

However, it seems like the trio is working pretty well as a top stable on Monday nights despite the presence of The Judgment Day. They used to have a fourth member, Alexander Wolfe, who was released by WWE back in 2021.

Gunther is already the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history. He will just need 100 days to hold the record for most days as Intercontinental Champion including combined reigns.

If Imperium adds a fourth member, who should it be? Share your answers in the comments section below.

