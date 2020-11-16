Important part Tamina played in WWE Hell in a Cell grudge match

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso collided for the Universal Championship inside WWE's Hell in a Cell structure last month with Reigns defeating his cousin in another emotional encounter.

The Universal Champion was able to retain his title in the first-ever "I Quit" match inside Hell in a Cell, which pitted the two family members against each other. Whilst Jimmy Uso later came out to be part of the match and the reason why his brother quit, Tamina's name was one that many fans have asked about throughout the feud.

Jimmy Uso's wife Naomi has been drafted over to Monday Night RAW, which means that the only female representative for the Anoa'i family currently on SmackDown is Tamina.

The former 24/7 Champion is part of the family through marriage, since her father, WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Snuka married into the Anao'i family when he married Sharon Georgi back in 1964.

Tamina has been vocal about the feud between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns on Twitter but is yet to be made part of the feud on WWE TV.

Tamina at WWE Hell in a Cell

As part of WWE's recent The Day Of Hell in a Cell documentary, it was revealed that Tamina was backstage at Hell in a Cell and actually played a huge role in the match. The former Champion admitted that she stayed up until 2am with a group of people making the Lei's for the match that Jey Uso and Roman Reigns went on to wear.

Tamina then supported her two family members backstage throughout the show. Interestingly, she wasn't made part of the feud unless this is something that WWE is planning to add to the story at a later date.