Important WWE name upset with John Cena after RAW promo; calls him an "irrational prick"

A major WWE name has verbally blasted John Cena following his scathing promo on RAW. WWE announcer Michael Cole called Cena a "prick" after the latter turned on the fans in his promo tonight on the red brand.

Michael Cole, like millions of others, was a massive Cena fan. He's witnessed his growth over the past two decades from the announcer's table. He was shocked to the core when the veteran turned heel and attacked Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber 2025.

On tonight's RAW, Cena cut a promo targeting the WWE Universe and declared that he's breaking up with them. Shortly after Cena and Rhodes' intense face-off, Michael Cole went off on the 16-time world champion and said the following:

"The audacity to come out here tonight and blame the WWE fans. John Cena's a 16-time champion because of the fans. John Cena's a massive millionaire and a movie star because of the fans. And what does he do? He comes out and acts like an irrational prick."

Cody received a massive pop from the fans in attendance tonight on RAW. The WWE Universe is clearly siding with The American Nightmare in his feud with John Cena and wants nothing but to see him beat the legend at WrestleMania 41.

