Impossible UFC match may take place at WWE WrestleMania with Connor McGregor, says Hugo Savinovich (Exclusive)

A massive match involving Connor McGregor may happen at WWE WrestleMania, says Hugo Savinovich.

McGregor has made a name for himself in the UFC, being the first to hold both Featherweight and Lightweight Championships simultaneously. He was recently called out by Michael Chandler on RAW, seemingly hinting at a showdown in the Stamford-based promotion itself. Considering both the pro-wrestling company and UFC are under the TKO group, the intermixing of the brands could take place down the line.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Hugo Savinovich expressed excitement at the prospect, claiming that Connor could probably not be cleared in any medical test. He stated:

"To me, I think because they [UFC and WWE] belong to the same company, now I would not be surprised to have the UFC cage as one of the attractions on the night... It will not lose credibility because it would be inside a cage. The only thing is they cannot have it in UFC because of the violation of steroids. There is no way that Connor will pass any test..." [20:16 onwards]

As of now, only time will tell whether the match will take place sometime in the near future in WWE.

