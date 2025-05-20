Impressive Solo Sikoa stat emerges ahead of WWE RAW

WWE Money in the Bank is on the horizon, and this could be where Solo Sikoa finally breaks away from The Bloodline debacle. After qualifying for the Men's MITB Ladder Match, Sikoa is out to warn any opponents from RAW and SmackDown. Fans are now speculating on Solo's future due to a stat making the rounds.

The Problem joined WWE in August 2021 with three years of indie experience. After a strong impression in NXT, Sikoa was brought into The Bloodline by Roman Reigns in September 2022. Since then, the former NXT North American Champion has fought with family, and against them, but is still trying to bounce back from a Tribal Combat loss to Reigns earlier this year.

Sikoa seems to be coming out of a rough stretch, but the Samoan heavyweight has had some success on the main roster. A hot topic of discussion among fans on social media going into tonight's SNME go-home RAW episode has to do with one very impressive stat: Solo Sikoa has pinned eight former World Champions since debuting on the main roster.

Sikoa had several televised wins over Sheamus in that first year, then he began 2023 with a win over Dolph Ziggler. Coming out of WrestleMania XL, Solo's fallen opponents included Kevin Owens and Rey Mysterio. He defeated AJ Styles last September and then shockingly beat John Cena two months later at Crown Jewel.

Money In the Bank 2024 saw the new Bloodline beat KO, Cody Rhodes, and Randy Orton, when Solo pinned Cody. The eighth WWE World Champion on the list is none other than Roman Reigns. Crown Jewel 2024 saw the new Bloodline beat The OG Bloodline when Solo pinned Roman.

Sikoa seems to be a front-runner for a Money in the Bank win next month. While it's still early and the field has not been confirmed, one potential direction if he wins would be for the Street Champion to cash in his MITB briefcase on Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena. That would be fitting due to unfinished business between the two.

