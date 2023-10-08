Impressive stat regarding Jade Cargill's first appearance on WWE Fastlane

The rumors about Jade Cargill's first appearance on WWE came true as the former AEW star appeared during the Fastlane pre-show. The video of her first appearance on Stamford-based company has garnered many views on Twitter.

After weeks of speculations, WWE officially confirmed the signing of Jade Cargill on September 26. Cargill was the inaugural AEW TBS Champion. She held the title for 508 days and had a 60-match undefeated streak before leaving the Jacksonville-based company last month.

On the Fastlane pre-show, Jade Cargill was seen entering the arena in a car. Once she got out, she was greeted by Triple H, who welcomed her to the company. According to Wrestle Features, WWE's video upload of her first appearance on the promotion has garnered over 100k views in four minutes.

Expand Tweet

With Cargill now on WWE, the number of opponents for her is endless. Many fans and veterans of the industry have mentioned that they would want to see her face Bianca Belair somewhere down the line.

While there is no word on Cargill's role at the premium live event, seeing her finally making an appearance at WWE had to have gotten many excited about her future in the company.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.