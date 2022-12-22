"In 13 years they've never called me once" - WWE veteran on the possibility of returning to the company under Triple H (Exclusive)

Triple H has brought numerous top stars back to WWE since taking over the creative side of the company.

However, one man who seems against the idea of returning to the Stamford-based promotion is veteran referee Marty Elias.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling on UnSKripted, Elias claimed that the company hadn't contacted him in 13 years. He also detailed a backstage incident that occurred with him.

"I've been asked that question a lot recently and I will give this answer, as always. First and foremost, it's not up to, you know, I haven't been in the company in 13 years and in 13 years, they've never called me once to coach or to help or do anything like that. I've never even been backstage and the time that I did go backstage, I was escorted by Ty Bailey and it's been 13 years," said Marty Elias.

Elias further mentioned the gigs he has focused on outside of WWE. He concluded by hinting that a WWE return for him could potentially be off the cards.

"So, with all the blessings and the great stuff that I've been able to do like Glow, Lucha Underground, tour with rock bands, mayhem festivals, all this amazing stuff. It's been 13 years, you know and I've been collecting a paycheck that way and unfortunately, they haven't called me. Again, it's not up to me, you know, and well, if they did call, well they had 13 years," added Marty Elias. [25:55 – 27]

Watch the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted:

Former WWE star Alberto Del Rio on possibly returning under Triple H

Triple H has brought back numerous superstars to the company. In fact, this past Monday night on RAW, Bronson Reed became the latest star to return.

Former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio, recently spoke about the possibility of him returning to the company. In an interview with Ten Count, he said:

"To be honest I haven’t talked to the new administration, I did when John Laurinaitis was around and a couple of phone calls that didn’t go anywhere and then you know it happened what happened. We have a new administration doing fantastic things."

By the looks of it, WWE might bring back some more previously released stars. It just remains to be seen which superstars Triple H will bring back in the near future.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A former WWE head writer discusses what Mandy Rose could do following her exit here

Poll : 0 votes