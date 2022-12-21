"That doesn't mean the dude's over" - 61-year-old wrestling veteran explains why Seth Rollins gets cheered by the WWE Universe (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has explained why he believes Seth Rollins gets cheered by the WWE Universe on a regular basis.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo made a bold claim by suggesting that Rollins isn't over with the fans.

Rather, he gets cheered because the fans, in general, are happy to attend the WWE shows and are willing to cheer for the majority of the stars.

"When you go to any live event, bro, you're excited. You're going to cheer everything. Bro, you can go see a comedian that is horrible and you'll be sitting there laughing because you're there, you are there, you are excited to be there. A band plays a crappy song but you're applauding the song because you're happy and excited to be there. So when Seth Rollins comes out, that's what you do. Bro that doesn't mean the dude's over," said Vince Russo. [39:17 – 40:21]

Vince Russo believes Seth Rollins isn't over with the casual fans

Vince Russo has admitted that Seth Rollins isn't over with casual fans despite him being a member of the WWE roster for years.

During the same conversation on Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that a superstar would naturally get themselves over from the get-go. He said:

"None of this stuff is over to the casual fans, none of it, zero and part of that problem is that these guys have been around forever. Bro, when guys are over and they're super over, bro, they're over off the shoot. You're not gonna get anybody over after they have been stumbling and bumbling for 10 years, you're not bro. Because, now, Kevin Owens, however, you been there, X amount of years, you've never been over to a casual audience, you ain't gonna get over now,"

Rollins has been a WWE star for years and is currently working alongside Austin Theory. He was also attacked by The Usos on this week's show, hence, WWE teased a potential feud between The Visionary and The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

