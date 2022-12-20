Seth Rollins is currently feuding with the current WWE United States Champion, Austin Theory, on Monday Night RAW. Meanwhile, Vince Russo highlighted a possible issue with Rollins and his fellow performers.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo made a bold statement regarding Rollins' on-screen work. He claimed that the former Universal Champion isn't over among casual fans.

The wrestling veteran also put other WWE stars in the same category, including Kevin Owens, who teamed up with Rollins on this week's RAW.

"None of this stuff is over to the casual fans, none of it, zero and part of that problem is that these guys have been around forever. Bro, when guys are over and they're super over, bro, they're over off the shoot. You're not gonna get anybody over after they have been stumbling and bumbling for 10 years, you're not bro. Because, now, Kevin Owens, however, you been there, X amount of years, you've never been over to a casual audience, you ain't gonna get over now," said Vince Russo. [36:52]

Watch the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW:

If you're interested in sports betting, the Detroit Pistons play the Utah Jazz this week! Don't lose out; claim the offer and place your bets below!

.

Seth Rollins will challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship in 2023

Seth Rollins' feud with Austin Theory will continue heading into the new year. The Visionary will challenge for the United States Championship on the first episode of RAW in 2023.

On this week's RAW, WWE confirmed that Rollins and Theory would share the ring again. They were involved in an in-ring segment to promote the bout.

Rollins lost the title to Theory in a Triple Threat Match at the Survivor Series WarGames premium live event. The match also included former United States Champion Bobby Lashley.

Previously, Lashley cost Theory his Money in the Bank briefcase, which he tried cashing in on Rollins' United States Championship a few weeks ago.

Do you think Seth Rollins and Austin Theory's feud needs to end after their next match? Sound off in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A former WWE head writer discusses what Mandy Rose could do following her exit here

Poll : 0 votes