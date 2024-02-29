"In 20 f***ing minutes" - WWE Veteran slams Cody Rhodes segment for being boring

Cody Rhodes, along with Seth Rollins, was a guest on the Elimination Chamber edition of The Grayson Waller Effect During the segment, he challenged The Rock to a one-on-one match before his eventual clash with Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania XL. While the Australian crowd was riled up and excited after Cody's announcement, not everyone left the segment feeling entirely amused.

Industry veteran Jim Cornette recently criticized the segment, highlighting that it felt lackluster. With Seth and Cody both having to travel across the globe to Australia, Cornette felt that something more should have been done for the stadium crowd. Despite Cody Rhodes setting up one of the biggest matches of all time, it seems like the former WWE booker wasn't satisfied.

On a recent edition of The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran shared his thoughts regarding the segment:

"11 minutes into this segment before Cody said a f***ing word. It was just Theory introducing Waller, Waller mouthing off and then the entrances... In 20 f***ing minutes. I've seen people have conversations on airplanes that were more exciting. What? For a stadium? For 50,000 people? That's all they got?" [From 01:54 to 04:34]

What's next for Cody Rhodes?

At Elimination Chamber: Perth, Cody Rhodes made his intentions of going after The Rock pretty clear. However, at this point, a match between the two hasn't been finalized, but it seems like they might lock horns at WrestleMania. Moreover, with Seth offering himself to be in Cody's corner, it might very well turn into a tag team match.

Both Cody and Seth are already booked for WrestleMania 40, however. Seth is set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre, and Cody will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The Rock is yet to respond to Cody Rhodes' challenge and he will likely address it this Friday on SmackDown. We might even see Rhodes and Rollins make an appearance on the blue brand to confront The Bloodline. What will come of the entire situation remains to be seen.

