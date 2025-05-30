"In the building" - Jacob Fatu sends a message to female superstar ahead of tonight's WWE SmackDown

Jacob Fatu sent a message to Naomi ahead of their respective Money in the Bank qualifying matches. Fatu will be in action against Andrade and Carmelo Hayes, meanwhile, Naomi will face Jade Cargill and Nia Jax.
Fatu is the reigning WWE United States Champion, and with a victory on SmackDown, he could be on the path to becoming a double champion. Meanwhile, Naomi hasn't held a singles championship in a minute. However, tonight's SmackDown could prove to be huge for the Anoa'i family.
On X, Fatu sent a message to Naomi, hyping up their respective matches on tonight's show.
"FATUS ARE IN THE BUILDING TONIGHT @TheTrinity_Fatu @WWE," wrote Fatu.
Details of Goldberg's last match HERE
Check out Fatu's post and message for Naomi on X:
Rikishi called Jacob Fatu a future Hall of Famer
Rikishi has high hopes for Jacob Fatu, whom he believes is a future WWE Hall of Famer. The veteran claimed that The Samoan Werewolf was capable of having good matches with high-flyers, while being a good high-flyer himself.
Speaking on the Off The Top podcast, Rikishi stated this about Fatu:
"He can have a good match with Penta. He can have a good match with Rey [Fenix]. I think that can be a good high-flying psychology match. You got the beast versus the high-flyer. But the beast is a good high-flyer too. He can do it all, right? My point is you stick Jacob with the right guys, the right names, and the right angle, [and] you're looking at a future Hall of Famer."
Fatu won the WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania 41 by dethroning LA Knight. He successfully retained the title against Knight, Drew McIntyre, and Damian Priest in a Fatal Four-Way Match at the Backlash Premium Live Event. The match also saw the arrival of JC Mateo, who helped The Samoan Werewolf walk out as champion.