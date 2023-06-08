"In case u missed me.." - Injured superstar who was forced to relinquish a WWE title posts picture [Photo]

WWE has had a spate of injuries recently, with multiple stars out for a considerable time. Liv Morgan, who had to relinquish her tag team title due to her injury, has shared a picture for her fans.

Liv teamed up with Raquel Rodriguez to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship by defeating Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch. While they successfully defended the titles against Damage CTRL, Natalya and Shotzi, Chelsea Green, and Sonya Deville, Morgan suffered a shoulder injury during their last defense against Damage CTRL.

Due to this, she and Rodriguez relinquished the championship. Since then, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler have become the new champions, winning the titles in a fatal four-way tag match.

Morgan has now posted a picture of herself, clearly missing her fans.

"In case u missed me.. ✨" she wrote.

Liv Morgan has confirmed what injury she suffered defending the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Liv Morgan also recently confirmed the extent of her injury on UpUpDownDown.

She also spoke about how she would win on Woods' gaming channel.

"I'm like sitting at home with my torn shoulder, and I'm like, 'Wow, I'm really excited to win the UpUpDownDown Championship.' I'm really excited to beat ma.çé and his kid just so happens to have a 'recital.' I would like to see the footage of this recital, just saying. So you send your friend out, but you know what? Even with one shoulder, I'm still gonna beat you. And I'm gonna be the UpUpDownDown Champion," said Morgan. [20:35 - 21:00]

While it might be a while before Morgan is back on TV, she clearly has no intention of disappearing.

We at Sportskeeda wish Liv Morgan a swift recovery.

