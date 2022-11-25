WWE announcer Corey Graves recently spoke about Shotzi getting her big title opportunity at Survivor Series WarGames.

The up-and-comer shocked the WWE Universe when she prevailed in a six-pack challenge match on SmackDown to become the number one contender. Since that win, Shotzi has had a couple of run-ins with Ronda Rousey and has mentioned time and again that she will give The Rowdy One the fight of her life at Survivor Series.

On the latest edition of After the Bell, Graves alluded to the fact that Ronda Rousey has been one of the biggest names in combat sports of this generation, and being in a match with her would automatically give Shotzi the rub.

"Shotzi, now, is in the deep end with the great white shark. Shotzi has not really had that run on TV to hang that hat on, to establish herself. She's got a great look, she looks unique, brings something different to the table, a different element of the game. But nothing Shotzi has done to this point in her career is comparable to competing at Survivor Series, not just a run-of-the-mill Premium Live Event, one of the big four, against Ronda Rousey. The opportunity cannot be overstated. [From 12:05 - 12:40]

The WWE announcer expressed that it would be a star-making moment for Shotzi to face The Baddest Woman on the Planet in a Championship match at Survivor Series.

Corey Graves detailed how Shotzi could become a breakout WWE star

During the same conversation, Graves mentioned that the WWE Universe would back Shotzi if she put up a great fight against Ronda even if it was in a losing effort. However, the announcer stated that a loss would mean that she would have to wait a little while longer for another opportunity.

"It can go both ways, that's a very real possibility. Just like this is a massive opportunity for Shotzi to succeed and make herself a bigger star in the process, she can also implode. If Shotzi goes out there and embarrasses herself or gets destroyed in two minutes by Ronda, okay get to the back of the line." [From 15:21 - 15:40]

Shotzi will team up with Raquel Rodriguez on SmackDown this week in a tag team matchup against Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

