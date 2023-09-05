"In the everyday minute-to-minute management, somebody has to be the boss" - Former WWE Intercontinental Champion takes a dig at Paul Heyman

Bloodline member Paul Heyman is currently dealing with internal issues in his faction as Jey Uso quit the group before Money in the Bank 2023. A former WWE Intercontinental Champion recently took a dig at Heyman. The name in question is Shane Douglas.

Douglas had two stints in WWE (then WWF). The first was from 1990 to 1991, and the second was between 1995 and 1996. During his final run with the company, he was awarded the Intercontinental Championship after Shawn Michaels forfeited the title due to an injury. However, the former's reign lasted only 20 minutes as Razor Ramon defeated him.

The star also worked in ECW alongside Paul Heyman and allegedly left the company due to disagreements with the latter. On a recent episode of his Franchise University podcast, Shane Douglas fired shots at Heyman for being "lax as a booker." He explained that the legend had all the power but often did not do much to tone down wrestlers.

"The first time Sabu broke a table — and it elicited the response it did — all of a sudden, everybody and their brother was breaking a table in a match. Same thing with chairs. Mine, of course, was the F-bomb; suddenly everyone's F-bombing all over the microphone (...), and that's where I think Paul [Heyman] was lax as a booker."

Douglas added that ECW wrestlers were given too much liberty, and someone like Heyman should have regulated the promotion's talents.

"I think Paul was a bit too lax as a booker. In everyday minute-to-minute management, somebody has to be the boss. Those are the types of things where ECW found a bit of its Achilles' heel." [H/T Wrestling INC]

Vince Russo said WWE legend Paul Heyman's decision to give freedom to wrestlers was great

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo praised Heyman for giving 'freedom of speech' to WWE legends like Brian Pillman and Steve Austin.

"That's Paul Heyman [does his hand gesture]. Yeah, no doubt he gave them [Steve Austin and Brian Pillman] the freedom. He gave them the freedom of speech. Again, taking nothing away from Paul E. He gave them the freedom to go out there and be themselves. I'll never take that away from him."

Many fans believe Heyman is one of the greatest on-screen managers of all time and want him to take Solo Sikoa under his wing after his remarkable run with Roman Reigns.

