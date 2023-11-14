Former WWE head writer Vince Russo wanted to see Gunther go up against Jinder Mahal.

The Modern Day Maharaja returned to WWE programming on the latest edition of RAW along with his fellow Indus Sher members Veer and Sanga. The trio confronted Ludwig Kaiser in a backstage segment, teasing a feud between the two factions.

Reviewing the segment on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that he is a fan of the Indus Sher, pointing out that Veer and Sanga have intimidating looks.

"I like those guys. Those guys look like they could beat people up. That’s what I don’t understand. You got Ciampa and Gargano that look like they can’t beat anybody up, and then you got these guys that look like they can kill people sitting at home."

The former WWE personality added that he would be down to see Gunther face the Indus Sher's leader, Jinder Mahal, in a singles match.

"If you have the right story and the right angle, you would want to see Gunther and Jinder? I would want to see that in a heartbeat with a story right behind it." [From 46:58 onwards]

Jinder Mahal has not been active inside the squared circle in the last few months. His last singles match on TV programming came back in February when he faced Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship.

