"In all honesty, I have no idea" - Former WWE Universal Champion discloses the truth on why his feud with Triple H never happened in 2017

WWE veteran Triple H has feuded with numerous top stars in the industry up until his recent retirement from in-ring competition. Even in his 40s and 50s, The Game has mixed it up with the young stars of the business.

One such star with whom he was seemingly set to feud was Braun Strowman. Back in 2017, the two men were part of Team RAW at the Survivor Series premium live event and teased a potential feud.

Speaking to SHAK Wrestling, Strowman addressed why the storyline between him and The Game never played out. The Monster Among Men stated that eventually, it comes down to him trying to do his best on television.

"In all honesty, I have no idea, which is usually par for the case of most of the stuff that I do. I show up at work, they hand me a script, I go out there and I do the best that I possibly can. Because at the end of the day, we all play a part," said Strowman. [10:43-11:06]

Booker T recently spoke about Braun Strowman's current WWE position

Braun Strowman was brought back to WWE by Triple H in September. Since then, he has been working as a babyface.

Speaking on a recent edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, NXT commentator Booker T spoke about the lack of credible opponents for the former Universal Champion. He said:

"Strowman, he's a big guy, man. And he's one of those guys that, I don't wanna put any label on him on Strowman or anything like that, but it's only gonna be so many guys that he could really go out there and work with and really have like a real match with just like Omos. How many Omoses is it around? There are not many. Brock Lesnar. You put him in there with Brock, that's then the tide shifts. Opposite of him. The pitches on someone like a Brock Lesnar."

Strowman is a former Intercontinental and RAW Tag Team Champion, but since returning to WWE, he hasn't won a significant championship and is yet to be part of a major feud.

