"He's just in a hard position" - WWE star details Braun Strowman's problem in the company

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently addressed Braun Strowman's current run on SmackDown.

The Monster of All Monsters signed with the Stamford-based company in 2013. He spent nearly eight years as a regular competitor, during which he held several titles, including the Universal and Intercontinental Championships. However, the company released him from his contract in June 2021.

Last September, Strowman returned to WWE. During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T noted that there is a lack of credible opposition for the former Universal Champion, considering his remarkable physical stature.

"Strowman, he's a big guy man. And he's one of those guys that, I don't wanna put any label on him on Strowman or anything like that, but it's only gonna be so many guys that he could really go out there and work with and really have like a real match with just like Omos. How many Omoses is it around? There are not many. Brock Lesnar. You put him in there with Brock, that's then the tide shifts. Opposite of him. The pitches on someone like a Brock Lesnar," he said. (32:30 - 33:16)

The Hall of Famer pointed out that Strowman is currently in a "hard position."

"He's just in a hard position, you know. Guys like Strowman back in the day will be used like an enforcer in some sort. You know, guys like that, you know, being in world title matches, you know, back then was just something that was few and far between," Booker T added. (33:17 - 33:38)

Braun Strowman wants to dethrone the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

In August 2020, Roman Reigns pinned Braun Strowman to win a Triple Threat Match for the Universal Championship at Payback. The Tribal Chief has held the title ever since. Reigns also unified the world titles after defeating Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38.

During a recent interview with the Toronto Sun, Strowman expressed his desire to be the one who dethrones The Tribal Chief.

"Look at me and look at a lot of the guys that I get to step in the ring with. I wouldn't want to have to fight me. Any opportunity I have to go out there and get that chance at winning, getting that opportunity at the title (…) I mean, let's be real, it's about time somebody takes those things off Roman Reigns' hands. The monster just might have to be the guy to do it," he said.

