"In the moment sometimes you get heated up" - Rey Mysterio hints at internal rivalry in the LWO

WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio mentioned that there is healthy competition between him and Santos Escobar.

Mysterio won the United States Championship on the August 11 edition of SmackDown. Santos was scheduled to face Austin Theory for the title but an unprovoked attack by the champ rendered him unfit to compete. Escobar asked his mentor, Mysterio, to take on Theory as his replacement and the Master of 619 won the title.

This week on WWE's The Bump, the Master of 619 mentioned that his upcoming matchup with Escobar could easily get personal. He claimed that both were brilliant competitors and in the heat of the moment, things could take a turn for the worse. However, Rey stated that he was looking forward to a hard-fought, respectable matchup.

"You can never discard the fact that it can become personal. In the moment sometimes you get heated up. I think we know each other very well. It is gonna be a very competitive match, a respectful match. At the end of the day, I know at least we will raise each other's hands and give a hug, whoever the winner is." [From 10:26 - 10:51]

Rey Mysterio thanked Santos Escobar for his United States Championship reign

During the discussion, Rey Mysterio made it clear that he wouldn't have become the US champ without Santos Escobar. He explained how he got motivated after Escobar's injury at the hands of Theory and managed to win the title.

"I gotta point out first the fact that I would probably not be United States Champion if it wasn't for Santos in a way giving me the blessing to step in and face Austin for what he did. So I'm very thankful for that, very appreciative."

Mysterio has professed his respect and admiration for the 39-year-old Escobar and is looking forward to facing his protégé this week on SmackDown.

