"In my vision" - former WWE Champion reveals why he returned to NXT

Jinder Mahal returned to WWE on Tuesday night as a surprise in NXT. However, many fans were confused as to what happened as there was no real reason given as to why.

Indus Sher was ready to battle against the Creed Brothers on NXT's New Year's Evil show, but Veer Mahaan is nowhere to be found. However, Jinder Mahal made his in-ring return as he jumped the Creeds from behind and there was no match.

However, one thing that was made known as the Modern Day Maharaja gave us his reasoning for going back to WWE NXT.

Mahal wrestled on the show against Julius Creed and was able to pick up a win with the Khallas. That was his first match on the developmental brand in over 10 years, as he last wrestled against Seth Rollins for the NXT Championship back on November 15, 2012.

Where has Jinder Mahal been?

The last time Jinder Mahal was seen on television was during the SmackDown World Cup first round against Braun Strowman. However, he was bitten by the injury bug as he suffered a knee injury that kept him sidelined for five months before then.

Mahal definitely has some credibility when you look at his resume, as he won the WWE Championship back in 2017 and held it for 170 days before dropping the title to AJ Styles. He is also a former United States Champion and a two-time 24/7 Champion. Now that The Maharaja is on NXT, he will definitely bring the veteran experience to the brand and help develop the next generation of WWE talents. However, Jinder also has his eyes set on the most prestigious title on the show.

