"In such a way that will be never forgotten"- 37-year-old WWE star teases ending Roman Reigns' historic title run

Roman Reigns is currently amid one of the most dominant title reigns in WWE history. While no one has been able to usurp The Tribal Chief in nearly three years, Karrion Kross has teased doing so down the line.

The Doomwalker was one of the first formerly released stars to be brought back by Triple H. Upon his return, Kross teased going after Reigns as Scarlett Bordeaux placed an hourglass in front of The Bloodline. However, the feud between the two was never set in motion.

With Roman Reigns going on to hold both top titles for over a year, Triple H introduced a new world championship on RAW this week. Although Karrion Kross threw his name in the hat to be the World Heavyweight Champion, the 37-year-old stressed that it would be historic to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

"I see you all tagging me in the new World Heavyweight Championship photos. Believe me, that will inevitably be mine in due time. keep in mind though…The very first person to end Roman’s Championship run is going to make history in such a way that will be never forgotten," Kross said.

Karrion Kross has always had high praise for Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns' current reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has cemented him as one of the best to have stepped inside the squared circle. The Tribal Chief is closing in on 1000 days as the Universal Champion and will reach the historic landmark on May 27 when WWE returns to Saudi Arabia for the Night of Champions PLE.

Reigns' current title run had Karrion Kross comparing him to Bruno Sammartino. The Doomwalker also stated that he would like to stand across the ring from The Bloodline leader.

I feel like everyone should wanna be in the ring with Roman Reigns. For me, I hope nobody minds that I’m comparing him, but, to me, he’s our modern-day Bruno. Like, what he’s doing right now, in my opinion, is historic for our company’s history. This art of storytelling. It’s an amazing thing, and it’s going very well. People are having fun. They’re enjoying what they’re watching. It’s something different every week, I could go on and on. That’s the guy that I’d wanna be in the ring with,” said Kross. (H/T WrestlingNews)

While Karrion Kross may have his sights set on Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal title, the 37-year-old will have to deal with Shinsuke Nakamura first.

