First-ever Universal Champion posts picture with unmasked Rey Mysterio at Charlotte Flair's wedding

The Queen Charlotte Flair tied the knot with AEW star Andrade El Idolo on Friday in Mexico. The wedding saw superstars like Finn Balor, Apollo Crews and Rey Mysterio in attendance. Balor shared a photo with an unmasked Mysterio on social media.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion lost her title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in an 'I Quit' match. WWE announced that she reportedly suffered a fractured radius and would be out of in-ring action indefinitely. Prior to the wedding, Flair had posted a couple of pictures on Instagram featuring Balor, Apollo Crews and former WWE Superstar Nia Jax (real-life Savelina Fanene).

Following WrestleMania Backlash, Balor teamed up with fellow Bullet Club member AJ Styles to take on Edge and Damian Priest. The duo even teamed up with Liv Morgan to take on Judgment Day in mixed tag matches.

The former United States Champion took to Twitter to share an image from the wedding with an unmasked Rey Mysterio, with both donning cowboy hats.

"Finn & Rey @reymysterio" Balor captioned the tweet.

Rey Mysterio is set on getting revenge on Veer Mahaan

On RAW after 'Mania, Mahaan viciously assaulted Dominik Mysterio which resulted in him being out of action for a while. Last week, The Mysterios returned and got their revenge on Mahaan, who was showing his opponent, Mustafa Ali, no mercy.

This week on RAW, Veer Mahaan was a guest on The King's Court hosted by Jerry 'The King' Lawler. An aggressive Mahaan stated that he smelt fear at Lawler and was about to launch an assault. But he was disrupted by the returning Mysterios. Mahaan lifted Rey Mysterio and threw him into the ring, followed by Dominik Mysterio, the latter then hit The Lion with a dropkick from off the top rope.

The Mysterios seemed to have got the upper hand over Veer Mahaan this week. It will be interesting to see how their feud proceeds.

Edited by Neda Ali