Charlotte Flair spotted with Finn Balor and former RAW women's champion amidst hiatus

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair made her last television appearance at WrestleMania Backlash. The Queen has reportedly taken time off to prepare for her upcoming wedding in June with AEW star Andrade El Idolo.

Flair allegedly suffered a fractured radius at the hands of Ronda Rousey which resulted in losing her title in an I-Quit match at the premium live event earlier this month. The Queen has been cited as one of the superstars to revolutionize the women's division in WWE.

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo started dating in 2019 and the pair got engaged a year later. In March 2021, El Idolo was released from the company and made his debut on AEW in June 4 2021. The 13-time women's world champion has never shied away from supporting her fiancé on the competitor brand. Flair has also been vocal about wanting to work with Andrade El Idolo in the ring as a couple.

Flair recently shared a post on Instagram of a family gathering featuring Finn Balor, Nia Jax (real-life Savelina Fanene), Apollo Crews, and her fiancé.

Ric Flair praises Charlotte Flair's match at WrestleMania Backlash

The Queen has had a dominant and impressive streak since her debut in WWE. Ric Flair, her father and WWE veteran, has often supported and praised Flair for her in-ring work.

Following Flair's match against Rousey in the 'I Quit' match from WrestleMania Backlash, the proud father took to Twitter to heap praise on both women. Ric Flair wrote:

“Greatest Performance By Two Performers In The History Of Women’s Professional Wrestling. Congrats To Both Of You! Words Cannot Describe How Epic, Bada**, And Real It Was! Thank You For Bringing So Much Honor To Our Business! Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey.”

With the SmackDown Superstar slated to be off WWE Television, it is yet to be seen who her successor, Ronda Rousey, will defend her championship against.

