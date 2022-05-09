WWE provides a major update on injury suffered by Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania Backlash

Charlotte Flair is no longer the SmackDown Women's Champion after saying "I Quit" to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash. However, her seven-month title reign ending may not have been the worst part of her night as WWE reported that the former champion has suffered a fractured radius during her bout at WrestleMania Backlash.

Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey had a great match at WrestleMania Backlash where the action went in and around the ring. With both women brutalizing each other, it was Rousey who ultimately picked up the win by wrapping a steel chair around Charlotte Flair before forcing her to say "I Quit" with her armbar submission.

Later on, Kayla Braxton was seen outside the medical area, reporting that Flair suffered a fractured radius. It goes without saying that this is a storyline injury that is potentially going to be used to write her off TV.

While there's no official confirmation of when the wedding date will be, in an interview with Ariel Helwani, Flair told that she's planning to marry AEW star Andrade El Idolo this summer in Mexico. This potentially means that Rousey will be getting a fresh rivalry to kickstart her run as the SmackDown Women's Champion.

