“Honor to our business” - WWE Hall of Famer praises Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey following WrestleMania Backlash

Ric Flair has reacted to Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey’s incredible 'I Quit' match from WrestleMania Backlash. Having faced one another at WrestleMania 38, the two women were set for another showdown over the SmackDown Women's Championship.

At WrestleMania Backlash, "The Baddest Woman" on the Planet was successful at beating Flair in their match. The former UFC champion had already lost to "The Queen" at this year's Showcase of Immortals.

In the aftermath of the contest, Charlotte's father and two-time WWE Hall of Famer, Ric Flair, took to social media to praise both her and Rousey. "The Nature Boy" congratulated both the women and thanked them for bringing honor to the business. Ric Flair wrote:

“Greatest Performance By Two Performers In The History Of Women’s Professional Wrestling. Congrats To Both Of You! Words Cannot Describe How Epic, Bada**, And Real It Was! Thank You For Bringing So Much Honor To Our Business! Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey.”

Legendary WWE manager Dutch Mantell had explained why Ronda Rousey deserved to win at WrestleMania Backlash

Prior to Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey’s clash at WrestleMania Backlash, legendary wrestling manager Dutch Mantell justified why The Baddest Woman On The Planet should emerge victorious in the 'I Quit' Match.

While speaking on a previous edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that if Rousey had failed to beat Flair, it wouldn’t benefit either of them.

Rather, WWE should let the former UFC star win and give both her and Flair a new opponent to feud against.

I’d say Ronda wins this one or she runs out of steam. Keeping the belt on Charlotte does nothing for either of them. It’s much easier for storyline to have Ronda win here and give Ronda new opponent as well as Charlotte as we work our way to SS,” said Mantell.

