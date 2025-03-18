Incompetent or lazy? WWE's mistake in John Cena's RAW segment hurt Cody Rhodes, feels veteran (Exclusive)

John Cena finally appeared on WWE TV for the first time since turning heel. He delivered a scathing promo that will be remembered for ages. Vince Russo, however, felt Cody Rhodes should have never allowed Cena to speak for that long.

Ad

Elimination Chamber marked the end of an era as John Cena ditched his good ways to embrace the dark side. He viciously attacked Cody Rhodes flanked by The Rock and Travis Scott.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said for a superstar who got destroyed, Cody Rhodes should have been waiting for John Cena with a weapon.

Vince Russo was appalled that Cody Rhodes waited backstage and allowed John Cena to complete his promo. The former writer highlighted WWE's potential mistake:

Ad

Trending

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

"Guys, it's the old thing, man. Cody has shown up two weeks in a row, there is no John Cena. He knows John Cena is going to be here. Bro, you'd open up your show with that. He is sitting on a chair with a baseball bat sitting right at that back door. That is reality. Cena is talking 20 minutes before Cody Rhodes comes out. What?" [From 20:00 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Russo argued that Vince McMahon would have also defended a lengthy John Cena promo under the guise of "creative liberty". The former WCW Champion, however, would have argued with his former boss that Rhodes needed to show urgency with his revenge after what happened at WWE Elimination Chamber.

"That would be where I swear to god, that would be Vince McMahon telling me creative liberty and I saying, 'No, Vince, he kicked him in the nuts.' He is not going to wait back there for 20 minutes and hear what Cena has to say." [From 20:40 onwards]

Ad

Russo could imagine many ways to start the show revolving around an angry Rhodes looking to get his hands on Cena, with Adam Pearce and security personnel also getting involved.

Vince Russo then focused on the reasons behind WWE's missed booking opportunities and he could think of only two: incompetence or laziness. Russo didn't believe Triple H was incompetent creatively but was not too sure about the whole unit within the company.

Ad

Russo also alleged laziness from the promotion's writing team and was surprised they couldn't see the various loopholes in the storytelling.

As WrestleMania approaches, WWE can't afford to waste chances at elevating a feud and Vince Russo hopes the momentum can be retained.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if the transcription is used.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback