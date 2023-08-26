"Incredible human being" - Retired female WWE Superstar pens poignant message following the passing of Bray Wyatt

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt's passing has shocked the wrestling world, and the tribute posts that have been flooding online is clear proof that the late superstar had a significant impact on the younger generation of WWE fans. Since arriving in 2013 as the character he is best known for, Windham Rotunda has been part of some of the greatest segments and matches in the company's history.

Former Divas Champion Nikki Bella, aka Nikki Garcia, shared a post on Instagram, mourning the death of the beloved star. She wrote:

"Incredible human being, beyond talented and creative, a laugh to remember, pure light when he walked into a room, and such a sweet, kind soul. So incredibly shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of Windham. You were sooo loved Bray! You will be missed beyond words! So many prayers and lots of love to Jojo, his kids and the Rotunda family."

You can view the photo and caption Nikki Garcia shared on her social media below, featuring Bray Wyatt, his wife Jojo Offerman and, his children:

Tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown is set to air live from KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky, and the company is reportedly flying several "extra names" to the city for the show. This includes two of Bray's close on-screen allys.

It remains to be seen who they are, but needless to say, the upcoming edition of the blue brand is likely not to feature many of the previously advertised segments and matches and will likely instead be a tribute show to the late superstar.

Bray Wyatt's arch-WWE-rival shares tribute of his own

John Cena is one of those superstars that has brought out the best in his opponents, and Bray Wyatt is arguably one of his best rivals. In turn, Cena is also up there as one of the latter's top rivals during his decade-long WWE career.

Despite losing to The Cenation Leader at WrestleMania 30, it is safe to say that Bray Wyatt's feud with John Cena in 2014 was one of the most high-profile storylines in Wyatt's career. In 2020, Wyatt returned the favor by beating Cena in the innovative Firefly Funhouse match, the first of its kind.

With one week left before John Cena returns to WWE, it may not be possible for the busy star to make an appearance on SmackDown tonight. However, it is not out of the realm of possibility either.

