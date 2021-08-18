Incredible moment on NXT sees Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell get engaged

It was a magical night for Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell on NXT as both superstars got engaged in an incredible moment.

Over the past couple of months on NXT, Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis have been involved in an on-screen relationship. Tonight, Hartwell dialed things up a notch when she proposed to Lumis following their mixed tag team match.

Much to her happiness, NXT's Tortured Artist agreed and Hartwell quickly slipped a special ring into Lumis' hand.

The two superstars then embraced inside the ring and received a huge pop from the NXT Universe inside the Capitol Wrestling Center as well as from WWE Hall of Famer, Beth Phoenix, in the commentary desk.

Before their engagement, Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell teamed up for the first time to face Jessi Kamea and Robert Stone in a mixed tag team match.

Indi and Dexter, affectionately dubbed 'InDex' as a couple, were totally in sync throughout their match and emerged victorious even though Franky Monet tried to cause a momentary distraction.

How did InDex come together on NXT?

Although Dexter Lumis started as a rival of The Way, primarily due to Johnny Gargano, Indi Hartwell gradually became infatuated with him. Despite facing objections from both Gargano and Candice LeRae, Hartwell admitted her feelings for The Tortured Artist.

The Way tried their best to split the couple apart, with Gargano even defeating Lumis in a Love Her Or Lose Her Match. However, this would not keep Hartwell away from The Tortured Artist.

The two superstars even went on a date on last week's episode of the black and gold brand where they were spied upon by Gargano and LeRae in disguise which made for a cheesy yet entertaining segment.

After what transpired on tonight's episode, it goes without saying that the two of them will probably be planning their wedding.

It was Hartwell's birthday as well and this made the occasion even more special for the young star.

Also as we have seen in the past, weddings in WWE seldom end in a peaceful or normal way. It remains to be seen what awaits in the future of these two superstars when the eventual wedding takes place on NXT for the first time.

Were you happy to see this magical moment on NXT? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

