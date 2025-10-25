"Incredible" - Show-stealing WWE RAW match awarded an insane 10 stars from legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter (Exclusive)  

A memorable recent WWE RAW match has earned massive praise from a noted wrestling legend who went as far as to award it a staggering 10 stars. The non-title match between Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer and Roxanne Perez from this past Monday Night has won over Bill Apter, who couldn't stop gushing about it.

It's no secret that Vaquer and Perez have injected tons of energy into WWE's women's division ever since being promoted to the main roster. The two brought their A-game this week, where they competed in a back-and-forth contest that had the crowd on the edge of their seats. In the end, although Stephanie Vaquer emerged victorious, Roxanne Perez was quite close to causing an upset.

Bill Apter praised both Perez and Vaquer on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine podcast, hosted by Mac Davis. Apter said that the match was nothing less than "incredible" and awarded it an insane 10 stars.

"Roxanne Perez and Stephanie Vaquer had an incredible match on Monday Night RAW. I just wanna give them that. That was a 10-star match," said Bill Apter. (2:11 - 2:25)

Stephanie Vaquer seems to have hurt her knee on WWE RAW

Following the match on RAW, Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez ganged up on Stephanie Vaquer, only for Nikki Bella to make the save for the champion. This is when things turned bad, as during the subsequent brawl, the Women's World Champion seemingly hurt her knee by landing awkwardly during a spot.

Even wrestling insider Bryan Alvarez mentioned on the Wrestling Observer Radio that Stephanie Vaquer might have suffered a minor knee injury. Thankfully, the situation doesn't look as bleak as it was with Seth Rollins, whose shoulder injury forced WWE to strip him of his World Heavyweight Title as he required surgery.

It remains to be seen if the global juggernaut rules out Vaquer from in-ring action for a while as a precautionary measure or has her continue as usual.

