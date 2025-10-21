Another current champion potentially injured on WWE RAW - Reports

WWE is currently facing an injury crisis, as many popular stars are on the sidelines. Making matters worse, a current champion might have injured herself on Monday Night RAW.Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer competed against Roxanne Perez in a non-title match on the October 20 edition of the red brand. La Primera won the bout despite interference from Raquel Rodriguez. The Judgment Day members attacked the 32-year-old after the match.Nikki Bella made her way to the squared circle to make the save. However, after a brief flurry of offense, Rodriguez flattened the former WWE Divas Champion with a big kick to the face.Vaquer tried to fight back with a springboard crossbody. However, she slipped and connected with the move awkwardly. She instantly clutched her knee and seemed to be in some discomfort after the landing.On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez noted that Stephanie Vaquer appeared to have tweaked her knee during the spot. Dave Meltzer also stated that the landing did not look good for the Women's World Champion.Although there has been a lot of speculation, neither Stephanie Vaquer nor WWE has shared any statement about the potential injury. Another champion being forced out of action would be devastating for the Stamford-based promotion.The Chilean star herself won the Women's World Championship vacated by Naomi due to pregnancy. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins also had to relinquish the title due to injury.Stephanie Vaquer revealed her dream WWE matchDuring an appearance on Wrestlpalooza Recap after defeating IYO SKY to become the new Women's World Champion at the PLE, Stephanie Vaquer revealed her dream match.La Primera noted that she wanted to defend the Women's World Championship against everyone. However, Vaquer stated that going up against Rhea Ripley would be her dream match.&quot;I want to defend this against everyone. And when I say everyone... my dream is a big match with Rhea. That would be amazing. I like big challenges and I'm brave. So I'm here, I [want to] defend my championship against everyone,&quot; she said.Only time will tell if Stephanie Vaquer and Rhea Ripley cross paths and compete for the Women's World Championship.