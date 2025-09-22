Stephanie Vaquer calls out Rhea Ripley for WWE dream match

WWE Superstar Stephanie Vaquer recently expressed her desire to face Rhea Ripley in a dream match. La Primera is the new Women's World Champion.

At Wrestlepalooza, Stephanie Vaquer and IYO SKY locked horns for the vacant Women's World Championship after Naomi relinquished the gold due to her pregnancy. Both stars put on an incredible display of action inside the squared circle, and for the most part, it was a back-and-forth affair. The tide turned in Vaquer's favor in the last stages of the match, and she picked up the win, becoming the new Women's World Champion.

On Wrestlepalooza Recap with Sam Roberts and Megan Morant, La Primera said that she wanted to defend her world title against everyone on the current women's roster.

The Chilean added that her dream was to face Rhea Ripley for the gold in a future match. She also highlighted that she liked "big challenges" and was brave enough to face everyone on the roster.

"I want to defend this against everyone. And when I say everyone... my dream is a big match with Rhea. That would be amazing. I like big challenges and I'm brave. So I'm here, I (want to) defend my championship against everyone."

Check out the video below:

WWE star Stephanie Vaquer has called out Rhea Ripley before as well

During a June 2025 interview on WWE Español's official Instagram handle, Stephanie Vaquer said that her dream WrestleMania opponent was Rhea Ripley.

La Primera added that she couldn't think of any other opponent who would be better than The Eradictor at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"I can think of many. [Host - Okay, tell me one. The first one that comes to mind.] Rhea, WrestleMania. Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania—I think that would be an excellent place, and what better opponent?" she said.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Stephanie Vaquer's future as the WWE Women's World Champion.

