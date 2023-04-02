Indi Hartwell becomes the new NXT Women's Champion at Stand & Deliver with help from popular WWE star

At WWE NXT Stand & Deliver, Indi Hartwell won the NXT Women's Championship with help from Dexter Lumis.

Lumis' interference in the match led to the first title change of the Stand & Deliver main show. During the closing stages, Hartwell climbed the ladder to win the NXT Women's Championship.

The ladder match also consisted of Zoey Stark, Gigi Dolin, Tiffany Stratton, and Lyra Valkyria. Hartwell was the final competitor to qualify for the match but ended up winning the title.

The closing stages of the match saw Lumis lift Indi Hartwell on his shoulders to win the match and help her become the new champion.

Lumis and Hartwell are a couple in terms of kayfabe, considering that they previously got married on NXT television. The duo was a hot act back in 2021 during the NXT 2.0 days.

However, Lumis was released from WWE a few months later, only to be brought back under Triple H's creative regime. He is currently competing on the main roster under the Monday Night RAW brand.

Upon his return, Lumis feuded with The Miz and is now working alongside Johnny Gargano. At Stand & Deliver, Gargano was also victorious over Grayson Waller.

