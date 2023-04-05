Indi Hartwell defends her title against top star at WWE event

Indi Hartwell has defended her NXT Women's Championship against Zoey Stark. The former shocked the world when she won the title at Stand & Deliver. This marked Indi's first singles title win in WWE.

Following the title win, Indi kicked off tonight's episode of NXT and gave a shoutout to Roxanne Perez. She also promised her the next title shot. However, Zoey Stark came out and insulted Indi. She called her the most "beatable" women's champion.

Stark then said that since Roxanne Perez hasn't been heard from since her loss at Stand & Deliver, she should be next in line for an NXT Women’s Championship match. Zoey then challenged Indi to a title match later on in the night.

Both women put on a decent match with some good spots. However, the match didn't have a title-match-feel as one would expect. During the closing moments, Stark hit her finisher, sending Indi out of the ring.

Zoey sent Indi into the ring and attempted to pin her, but Indi rolled her up to get the win.

Following the match, Tiffany Stratton came out and stared Indi Hartwell down. As the latter was focused on her, Cora Jade attacked her from behind.

It looks like Cora Jade will look to challenge Indi Hartwell for a title match down the line, given what transpired on NXT tonight.

What did you make of this match? Sound off in the comments section.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes