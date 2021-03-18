Indi Hartwell hints further at Dexter Lumis romance

Recently on NXT, Indi Hartwell has been vying for the attention of a fellow star of the brand, Dexter Lumis. The infatuation seemed to start during Lumis' feud with Johnny Gargano, and the kidnap of another member of The Way, Austin Theory.

Indi Hartwell recently took to social media to drop further hints about her feelings for Lumis. On her Twitter page, Hartwell posted a series of tweets on the matter.

Hartwell, who has also changed her Twitter name to Mrs Indi Wrestling Lumis, posted a picture of her admiring Lumis, captioned with lyrics from the song "Daydreamin'" by Ariana Grande.

You walked in

Caught my attention

I've never seen

A man with so much dimension

It's the way you walk

The way you talk

The way you make me feel inside

It's in your smile

It's in your eyes

I don't wanna wait for tonight

So I'm daydreamin'

With my chin in the palm of my hands pic.twitter.com/BXywXOl4QW — Mrs. Indi Wrestling Lumis (@indi_hartwell) March 17, 2021

The final tweet in the series which Hartwell posted about her love interest was a GIF of Dexter Lumis stroking the face of Kushida, captioned: "#goals."

Indi Hartwell became a part of The Way in 2020

The Way formed on NXT last year

NXT stable The Way was formed by Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae, who began portraying themselves as a power couple on-screen in Spring 2020. The duo began working together more on television and feuded with another real-life wrestling couple, Mia Yim and Keith Lee.

At NXT Halloween Havoc, a cloaked figure wearing a Ghostface mask attempted to help Candice LeRae in her title match against Io Shirai.

A few weeks later, it was revealed that this mysterious person was, in fact, Indi Hartwell. Similarly, a mystery man helped Johnny Gargano in his matches and was later unveiled to be Austin Theory.

In December 2020, the foursome officially called themselves The Way and have appeared on NXT as a stable ever since.