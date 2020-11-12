On tonight's episode of WWE NXT, Candice LeRae took on Toni Storm in a first-time matchup. LeRae picked up a victory in controversial fashion, thanks to Indi Hartwell, and an irate Toni Storm attacked her after the match.

The mysterious masked person dressed as "Ghostface" from the "Scream" movies who has aided the Gargano family for the past few weeks then came out to help. Shotzi Blackheart quickly evened the odds, but in the end, the heels stood tall over the babyfaces.

After thwarting the offense of Storm and Blackheart, the person dressed as Ghostface unmasked herself to reveal that it was Indi Hartwell all along.

Why is Indi Hartwell assisting the Garganos?

Although Indi Hartwell revealed herself to be the masked partner that has been helping Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae for the past few weeks, she has not yet stated her reason for doing so.

Hartwell's appreciation for the Garganos was first noticed when she gifted the family with a new television set after Tegan Nox broke itduring a scuffle at their house.

Hartwell then first appeared as Ghostface and helped Johnny Gargano defeat Damian Priest for the NXT North American Championship at Halloween Havoc. She also tried to help Candice LeRae win the NXT Women's title from Io Shirai later in the night, but was unsuccessful.

It will be interesting to see how Indi Hartwell fits into the storyline in the weeks to come. However, it can be said without a doubt that she has found excellent mentors in the form of Gargano and LeRae.