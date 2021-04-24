Indian MMA star Sanjana George signs with WWE

Indian MMA fighter Sanjana George has signed a contract with WWE.

George recently announced the news via her official Instagram handle to her fans. Check out Sanjana George's post below:

She also posted a heartfelt message to her fans via her Instagram story which can be seen below:

"Big Thank you to everyone. Honestly, it's just the beginning of lots and lots of hard work. Thank you all for the support and love. I hope to do my very best to keep you all entertained and proud. Thank you to all my coaches who helped me get stronger and better. Love to my family and friends and thanking God most of all for this new chapter."

Sanjana George's journey has just begun and she has a bright future ahead of her in WWE

Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda had recently reported the rumored WWE signing of Sanjana George. George is a lifelong WWE fan and opened up on the same in her chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling during her WWE tryout:

"WWE is a lot more difficult. You need very good muscle memory to do well here. When you're taking a bump, literally you are falling on your back. When you see obstacles, you see and you plan how you're going to do it. This is basically believing in luck and hoping things work out," said George.

WWE has been looking to build a bigger brand in India for a while now. WWE Superstar Spectacle was a crucial attempt at making Indian fans aware of talents like Dilsher Shanky, Jeet Rama, Sareena Sandhu, and many more.

Sanjana George hails from Kerala and has prior experience in MMA and obstacle course races. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for more updates on George.

The entire Sportskeeda community sends its hearty congratulations to Sanjana George for bagging a WWE contract.