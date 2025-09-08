Indie Wrestler Jaka Tragically Passes Away

Indie wrestler Jaka was admitted to an ICU following a heart attack. He has now tragically passed away.Jaka was an independent wrestler who competed for various promotions such as Chikara, Evolve, AIW, GCW, CZW, and PROGRESS Wrestling. He was also known for his work in Beyond Wrestling, where he was part of Team Pazuzu along with Mike Santana and Ortiz. Jaka had also previously competed on an episode of AEW Dark: Elevation in 2021. Last week, Jaka's family announced that he was in critical condition in an ICU after suffering a heart attack. A GoFundMe Page was also set up to help fund some of the expenses. Now, Beyond Wrestling has broken the tragic news that The Original Ace has passed away at the age of 39.&quot;The original Ace. RIP Jaka,&quot; wrote Beyond Wrestling.Tony Khan, Ethan Page, and Other Wrestlers Contributed to Jaka's GoFundMe Page The wrestling community is often known for coming together during times of crisis to help out other wrestlers. That's what makes the industry thrive. Therefore, after Jaka suffered a heart attack and needed financial assistance, the wrestling community came together to show their support.Jaka's sister announced the news via a GoFundMe campaign with the goal of raising $45,000 for his treatment. So far, the campaign was able to raise $27,897. Tony Khan was a top contributor who donated $5,000. Jack Perry and Josh Briggs also donated $1,000, while Ethan Page donated $500. Other notable names who donated to the campaign include MJF, Cezar Bononi, and Daniel Garcia. Although the campaign didn't meet the required goal, the contributions of everyone who tried to help out a fellow wrestler will never be forgotten.An excerpt from the GoFundMe page read as follows:&quot;It is with a heavy heart that I’m creating this GoFundMe on behalf of my brother, Jonathan &quot;Jaka/Tyson/Tio&quot; Echevarria. He is currently in the ICU after suffering a heart attack and remains in critical condition. Our family is holding tightly to faith, praying for his complete healing and full restoration. Jonathan is the kind of person who brings laughter and energy wherever he goes—a fun, lovable pain in the butt who means the world to us. Seeing him in this state has been incredibly difficult, but we are staying strong for him and for each other.&quot;We send our heartfelt condolences to Jaka and his family in these difficult times.