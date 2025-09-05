Tony Khan, Ethan Page, and Others Show Support for Star Currently in ICU 

A wrestler is currently battling for his life in the ICU. Tony Khan and Ethan Page showed their support for him.Jaka has been a rising name in the independent scene for the past couple of years. He has competed for some prominent wrestling promotions, such as EVOLVE, Beyond Wrestling, and Boca Raton Championship Wrestling. He also competed on an episode of AEW Dark: Elevation in 2021 and at a WWE WrestleMania Axxess event in 2018.Recently, Jaka suffered a heart attack and is in critical condition in the ICU. His sister broke the news via a GoFundMe page, which she set up to help fund his treatment. So far, the GoFundMe page has raised $20,526. Tony Khan generously donated $5,000 to the campaign, while Ethan Page donated $500. Other major donors include Josh Briggs, MJF, Cezar Bononi, and Joey Janela. Beyond Wrestling also announced the tragic news on social media and asked fans to show their support.WWE Reportedly Has Major Plans For Ethan Page on SmackDownFor the past couple of weeks, Ethan Page has aligned himself with Chelsea Green and the Secret Hervice on NXT. The pairing of Ethan and Chelsea has not only been entertaining, but they have also been successful in the ring. At NXT Heatwave 2025, Chelsea and Ethan teamed up against Tavion Heights and Tyra Mae Steele. The heels were able to pull off an incredible victory in this match.During a recent edition of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC reported that the WWE creative team has been impressed with the pairing of Page and Green, and they would like to see it on SmackDown in the future. Some even believe that bringing Page to the main roster as Chelsea's ally will help establish him as a major player.It will be interesting to see when the NXT North American Champion will make the jump to the main roster.