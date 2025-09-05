  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Ethan Page
  • Tony Khan, Ethan Page, and Others Show Support for Star Currently in ICU 

Tony Khan, Ethan Page, and Others Show Support for Star Currently in ICU 

By Sunil Joseph
Published Sep 05, 2025 01:25 GMT
Tony Khan
Tony Khan is the CEO of AEW (source: AEW's YouTube channel)

A wrestler is currently battling for his life in the ICU. Tony Khan and Ethan Page showed their support for him.

Ad

Jaka has been a rising name in the independent scene for the past couple of years. He has competed for some prominent wrestling promotions, such as EVOLVE, Beyond Wrestling, and Boca Raton Championship Wrestling. He also competed on an episode of AEW Dark: Elevation in 2021 and at a WWE WrestleMania Axxess event in 2018.

Recently, Jaka suffered a heart attack and is in critical condition in the ICU. His sister broke the news via a GoFundMe page, which she set up to help fund his treatment. So far, the GoFundMe page has raised $20,526. Tony Khan generously donated $5,000 to the campaign, while Ethan Page donated $500. Other major donors include Josh Briggs, MJF, Cezar Bononi, and Joey Janela. Beyond Wrestling also announced the tragic news on social media and asked fans to show their support.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

WWE Reportedly Has Major Plans For Ethan Page on SmackDown

For the past couple of weeks, Ethan Page has aligned himself with Chelsea Green and the Secret Hervice on NXT. The pairing of Ethan and Chelsea has not only been entertaining, but they have also been successful in the ring. At NXT Heatwave 2025, Chelsea and Ethan teamed up against Tavion Heights and Tyra Mae Steele. The heels were able to pull off an incredible victory in this match.

Ad

During a recent edition of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC reported that the WWE creative team has been impressed with the pairing of Page and Green, and they would like to see it on SmackDown in the future. Some even believe that bringing Page to the main roster as Chelsea's ally will help establish him as a major player.

It will be interesting to see when the NXT North American Champion will make the jump to the main roster.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications