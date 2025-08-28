Major update on Chelsea Green and Ethan Page's future following WWE NXT Heatwave 2025 (Exclusive)

Chelsea Green and Ethan Page impressed fans at WWE NXT Heatwave 2025 when they outsmarted Tavion Heights and Tyra Mae Steele in a mixed tag team match. There's a major update on the duo's future following the event.

Chelsea Green and Ethan Page united on the developmental brand to defend their nation of Canada. The makeshift duo entertained the audience for weeks and captured a win against Tavion Heights and Tyra Mae Steel at NXT Heatwave 2025, but the pairing has made some waves backstage.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC reported that the creative team backstage is impressed with the pairing and would like to see them on the main roster, particularly SmackDown, in the near future. Some believe bringing Page to the blue brand with the faction would establish him as an important player on the brand.

The sources also reported that several members of the creative team love the pairing and are impressed with their social media work as well. The praises for Page have been growing behind the scenes, and the current North American Champion could be main roster-bound sooner rather than later.

Chelsea Green and Ethan Page resumed their feud with another popular WWE duo

A while back, Ethan Page won the NXT North American Championship from Ricky Saints and rebranded the title with a new strap representing his Canadian heritage. While this went on for a while, Chelsea Green and The Secret Hervice made their way to the developmental brand.

The duo united over their love for Canada and feuded with Tavion Heights and Tyra Mae Steele on the brand. Green and Page defeated the popular duo in a mixed tag team match at WWE NXT Heatwave 2025. However, it seems like the feud is far from over.

On the most recent edition of NXT, Alba Fyre lost a one-on-one bout against Tyra Mae Steel. After the match, she was attacked by Green, and Page blindsided Tavion Heights. Later, the current North American Champion put the Canadian flag on a fallen Heights and posed alongside Chelsea Green.

