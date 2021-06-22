Indie wrestler mocks Charlotte Flair over Hell in a Cell spot

Yesterday at WWE Hell in a Cell, Charlotte Flair squared off against RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley in a championship match. The Queen managed to defeat Ripley but not in a way that she had perhaps envisioned.

Charlotte got herself a DQ victory after the champion hit her in the face with a part of the announcers' table. To make things worse, Ripley dropped Charlotte with the Riptide in the middle of the ring before leaving with the title held high above her head.

Still, it looks like Charlotte's worries are far from over as independent wrestler Warhorse took to Twitter to mock the 10-time women's champion over a certain spot at Hell in a Cell.

A moment in the match saw Charlotte's kicks missing Ripley who was on her knees, on the mat. The clip quickly went viral over the internet and one such Twitter user wanted to know what was going on.

I HANDED MY LITTLE BROTHER THE CONTROLLER — WARHORSE (@JPWARHORSE) June 21, 2021

Warhorse jokingly replied that it happened because he had handed his little brother the controller, thereby comparing Charlotte's situation with that of a WWE video game.

While there are various assumptions online over what Charlotte Flair's intentions were in the said clip, Flair herself has not responded until now.

As for Warhorse, he is famous in the indie wrestling scene and has also made an appearance on AEW Dynamite where he unsuccessfully challenged Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship.

Charlotte Flair at Hell in a Cell 2021

Charlotte gave a decent performance at Sunday's Hell in a Cell. Following her return to the red brand, Charlotte quickly turned against the fans and went back to her heelish roots.

She made it clear that she would be coming for Rhea Ripley and her RAW Women's Championship. She eventually got the opportunity to dethrone the latter at WWE's last PPV inside the ThunderDome.

But, as mentioned earlier, Charlotte got a DQ victory over The Nightmare which does not allow the title to change hands.

What do you think is next for Charlotte Flair? Do you think it was a botch from Flair at Hell in a Cell? Let us know in the comments section below.

Head over to SK Wrestling Youtube for exclusive Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre's interviews now.

Edited by Rohit Mishra